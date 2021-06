Hill didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings. He also allowed two home runs.

Hill has given up a homer in four of his last six appearances and has also allowed at least four runs in back-to-back contests. The veteran owns a 4.91 ERA across three starts this month and is scheduled to take the mound against the Red Sox at home next week.