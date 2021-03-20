Hill allowed three earned runs on five hits over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday. He struck out three.

The left-hander stretched out to 58 pitches while getting tagged for multiple earned runs for the second time in three spring starts. Despite some of the struggles, as has been the case most of his career, Hill has managed to avoid the long ball thus far through 6.2 Grapefruit League innings. He lines up for at least one more start before the regular season commences.