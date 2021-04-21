Hill allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over two innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Tuesday. He struck out one.

The veteran southpaw made it through his first two frames unscathed but exited in the third after the first five Royals reached base, resulting in four runs crossing the plate. Hill has given up exactly four runs in each of his four starts this season, but he has pitched past the fifth inning only once, and Tuesday's outing was his shortest of the campaign. His ERA now stands at an inflated 8.82, though he has yet to be tagged with a loss. Hill will strive for a better outcome when he takes on Oakland at home Monday in his next scheduled start.