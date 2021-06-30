Hill (6-3) was charged with the loss Tuesday at Washington after giving up four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk over six innings.

The veteran southpaw surrendered three homers over the first two frames and appeared destined for a short outing, though he settled down and was able to keeps the Nationals off the board for the next four innings. Hill has scuffled across his past four outings with 13 runs allowed with a 17:10 K:BB, though Tuesday was the first time he's been tagged for a loss in over a month. He has a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB over 82.2 innings this season.