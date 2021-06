Hill (6-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The veteran lefty got the hook after 97 erratic pitches (58 strikes), as he also hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch, but he was able to keep Boston from cashing in his free passes and the Rays gave him plenty of run support. Hill will carry a 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 78:29 K:BB through 76.2 innings into his next outing.