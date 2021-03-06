Hill allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, two walks and a wild pitch across one inning in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The veteran southpaw threw 28 pitches overall and unsurprisingly was significantly dissatisfied with his performance, with Adam Berry of MLB.com reporting that Hill emphasized after the outing that he holds himself to a higher standard. Hill did say he felt "great" physically during his time on the mound, and although he blamed himself for leaving a lot of fastballs and curveballs up in the zone, he also labeled the issue a "simple fix." that he'll look to implement in his next start.