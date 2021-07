Hill (6-4) took the loss Sunday versus Toronto. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

The southpaw gave up a solo home run to Danny Jansen in the third inning, and Toronto was able to scrape together another pair of runs in the fourth. That was enough to stick Hill with the loss, running his winless streak to three starts. The 41-year-old closes the first half of the season with a 3.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB across 91.1 innings.