Hill, who threw 63 pitches in a Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Monday, will make his first regular-season start Saturday against the Orioles but work in tandem with Chris Archer, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Hill allowed three earned runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman during Monday's outing, but he came away pleased after seeing an increase in his fastball velocity and getting some swings and misses on his curve as well during his five frames. The veteran southpaw and Archer are likely to be separated and make conventional starts their second turns through the rotation according to manager Kevin Cash, but the tandem arrangement for Saturday's game could certainly affect Hill's ability to pitch long enough to qualify for a potential win.