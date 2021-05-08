Hill held Oakland scoreless over six innings but did not factor in the decision versus Oakland on Friday. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four.

The left-hander was at the top of his game Friday, allowing only two singles and two walks. Hill has dominated Oakland hitters this season, hurling a combined 12 innings and allowing only two runs while striking out 14, but he has an 0-1 record against the team to show for it. After registering an unsightly 8.82 ERA through his first four outings, Hill has turned things around by allowing only two earned runs across 15 innings covering his past three appearances. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Yankees at home next week.