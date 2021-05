Hill allowed one hit and a walk over three scoreless innings during Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Hill was expected to have a short outing Sunday and he made the most of it. He issued a walk in the first inning and allowed a hit in the second but no Astro made it into scoring position. The veteran lefty lowered his season ERA to 6.39 across 25.1 innings. Hill is expected to take the mound in Oakland next weekend.