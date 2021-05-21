Hill (3-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.

Hill put together another strong performance and has now allowed only three earned runs across his last 27.2 innings of work. His four walks indicate some shakiness, though he still managed to record 56 strikes on 90 total pitches. He also began 13 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike. For the season, Hill has a 3.89 ERA with a 45:17 K:BB across 44 frames. He's projected to take the ball for his next outing Tuesday against the Royals.