Lovelady (forearm) was sent to the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Lovelady has been shelved since early June with a left forearm flexor strain but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The left-handed reliever has posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 7.1 innings with the Rays this season and appears poised for a return at the start of the second half.