The Rays designated Lovelady for assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lovelady is a roster casualty as the Rays look to clear space on Rule 5 Draft protection day. The lefty reliever holds a career 4.98 ERA and 90:36 K:BB over 99.1 innings covering parts of five big-league seasons.
