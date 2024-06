Lovelady (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Lovelady was placed on the injured list June 8 due to a left forearm flexor strain. Prior to the injury, he appeared in eight games for the Rays, registering a 7.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 7.1 innings. Lovelady will likely need a few bullpen sessions without any setbacks before beginning a rehab assignment.