Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Palacios hit the bench Saturday with Toronto starting a southpaw, and he'll sit again Sunday against right-hander Kevin Gausman. Amed Rosario will receive another start in right field.
More News
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Sitting vs. lefty Saturday•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: In right field Opening Day•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Opportunity knocks•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Expected to serve versatile role•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Traded to Rays•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Lone source of runs in blowout loss•