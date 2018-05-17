Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Additional playing time on tap
According to manager Kevin Cash, Refsnyder will see more playing time during Carlos Gomez's stint on the disabled list with a groin strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 27-year-old has put in minimal time in Gomez's right field spot thus far this season, but it appears he and Johnny Field will split duties while the veteran remains sidelined. Refsnyder is in the midst of a second consecutive difficult season at the plate, however, slashing just .167/.333/.278 over his first 45 plate appearances after generating a .170/.247/.216 line over 97 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2017.
