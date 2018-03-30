Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Draws second start of season
Refsnyder will start Friday's game in left field and bat ninth in the order, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Refsnyder also earned a start during Thursday's Opening Day outing, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in the Rays' win. Both these starts will have come against the Red Sox's dominant southpaws -- Chris Sale and David Price -- so it appears as though Refsynder's playing time will be dictated by the handedness of the pitcher.
