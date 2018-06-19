Refsnyder was designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Refsynder will head to Triple-A Durham after struggling to a .167 batting average with two homers and five RBI through 40 games in the big leagues this season. The transaction will free up room on the 40-man roster for Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), who will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

