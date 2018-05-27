Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Earns third straight start
Refsnyder will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles.
Refsnyder will be rewarded with a third consecutive start after going 3-for-6 with a walk, run and RBI over the first two games of the series. His entry into the lineup was made possible by Friday's trade that sent Denard Span to the Mariners, with Refsnyder getting the call over Johnny Field to man left field. Look for Refsnyder to receive steady at-bats against both right- and left-handed pitching so long as his acquits himself well at the plate.
