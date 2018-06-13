Refsnyder is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Refsnyder had started the past four games in left field, going 1-for-14 with a walk in a run scored in those contests. With Johnny Field re-entering the lineup Wednesday and starting in the outfield after a knee injury prevented him from playing Tuesday, Refsnyder looks set to fade back to a reserve role.

