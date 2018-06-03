Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Losing time to Field
Refsnyder is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Refsnyder will be on the bench for the fourth time in seven games while the Rays run out an outfield of Carlos Gomez, Mallex Smith and Johnny Field. A timeshare had previously been in place in the corner outfield between Refsnyder and Field, but the latter's comparatively hotter bat has made him the clear Option 1A over the past week. Refsnyder offers the better plate discipline of the two players with a .358 on-base percentage on the season, but he can't match the speed or power upside Field brings to the table and is thus the less interesting fantasy entity.
