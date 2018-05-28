Refsnyder is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite reaching base six times over the past two games, Refsnyder will head to the bench while Johnny Field picks up a start in left field. Refsnyder started the first three games following Denard Span's departure, so he figures to continue to see opportunities so long as he holds his own at the dish.

