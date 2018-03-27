Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Shipped to Rays
Refsnyder was traded to the Rays for cash considerations Tuesday.
Refsnyder was claimed off waivers by the Indians in November but failed to make the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old utility man can cover all four corners and second base, but his bat is weak, with a career .233/.306/.311 line in 320 major-league plate appearances. Even if he winds up with unexpected playing time at one of his many positions, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
