Refsnyder was traded to the Rays for cash considerations Tuesday.

Refsnyder was claimed off waivers by the Indians in November but failed to make the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old utility man can cover all four corners and second base, but his bat is weak, with a career .233/.306/.311 line in 320 major-league plate appearances. Even if he winds up with unexpected playing time at one of his many positions, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.