Refsnyder went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Refsnyder extended the Athletics' lead to 4-0 with a 381-foot shot to center in the third, plating C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos. The blast helped support a brilliant debut effort by Nathan Eovaldi and was Refsnyder's first round tripper since April 27. The 27-year-old now has a modest four-game hitting streak as he continues to split time in the left field with Johnny Field.