Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Solo home run in Friday's win
Refsnyder went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Friday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Refsnyder drew the start in left field and made noise out of the bottom of the order, connecting for his first home run of the season in the process. It was also the 27-year-old's first multi-hit game as he continues to see sporadic playing time during Kevin Kiermaier's (thumb) absence.
More News
-
Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Draws second start of season•
-
Rays' Rob Refsnyder: Shipped to Rays•
-
Indians' Rob Refsnyder: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Indians' Rob Refsnyder: Claimed by Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Starting Tuesday against Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Receives first start with new team•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...