Refsnyder went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Friday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Refsnyder drew the start in left field and made noise out of the bottom of the order, connecting for his first home run of the season in the process. It was also the 27-year-old's first multi-hit game as he continues to see sporadic playing time during Kevin Kiermaier's (thumb) absence.