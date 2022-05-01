Tampa Bay selected Dugger's contract from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for Javy Guerra, who was designated for assignment after giving up four runs while recording only two outs in Saturday's loss to the Twins. Dugger last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the Mariners, starting in four of his 12 outings while posting a 7.36 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 25.2 innings. The 26-year-old righty will likely serve as a mop-up man out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.