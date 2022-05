Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.