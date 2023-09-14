Stephenson struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save Wednesday against the Twins.

Colin Poche was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and got the first two outs while also allowing a walk. Stephenson followed him and struck out Christian Vazquez on three pitches to end the game and tally his first save of the season. Stephenson has been excellent since joining the Rays by maintaining a 2.43 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with a 53:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings. However, he isn't likely to see more save chances with Pete Fairbanks -- who was likely unavailable Wednesday due to a heavy recent workload -- locked in as the team's closer.