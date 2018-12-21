Rays' Rollie Lacy: Sent to Tampa Bay

The Rangers traded Lacy to Tampa Bay on Friday in a three-team deal, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jurickson Profar is on his way to Oakland, while Brock Burke, Kyle Bird, Yoel Espinal, Eli White and international bonus money goes to Texas and Lacy, Emilio Pagan and the 38th pick in the 2019 draft goes to Tampa Bay. Lacy was previously dealt to Texas this past summer after spending his first couple professional seasons within the Cubs' system. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely begin the 2019 campaign at the High-A or Low-A level.

