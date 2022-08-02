Quinn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Though Quinn started in three of the Rays' past four games and temporarily had a clear path to the top spot on the depth chart in center field when Brett Phillips was designated for assignment, Tampa Bay immediately replaced Phillips on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with another outfielder in Jose Siri, who was acquired from Houston. During his brief time in the big leagues, Siri has shown more aptitude at the plate than the switch-hitting Quinn, a speed- and defense-oriented player who is better suited for a part-time role. Expect most of Quinn's starting opportunities to come against left-handed pitching moving forward while Siri, Randy Arozarena, David Peralta and Luke Raley all represent greater priorities for the Rays when the team faces righties.