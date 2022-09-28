Quinn (knee) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Durham and went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and an additional run.

He started in center field and played five innings on defense while turning in a big game at the dish in his first action at any level since Aug. 19. Given the length of his absence due to the left knee contusion, Quinn may stick with Durham for at least a couple more games before the Rays decide whether to bring him back from the 10-day injured list prior to the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old could make for an appealing bench piece for the Rays during the postseason due to his speed, defensive acumen and ability to hit from both sides of the plate.