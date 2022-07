Quinn went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI on Saturday against the Royals.

Quinn signed with the Rays on Thursday and made his first start with the team Saturday, hitting ninth while playing right field. He delivered a two-RBI triple in the seventh inning to knot the game at three. Even with a number of outfielders currently sidelined in Tampa Bay, Quinn will likely find it difficult to remain in the starting lineup consistently.