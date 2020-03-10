Rays' Ronaldo Hernandez: Dispatched to minors camp
The Rays optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Considering Hernandez hasn't played above the High-A level, he was never a likely candidate to break camp with the big club. He'll likely see ample work in intrasquad games over the next week before minor-league exhibitions begin March 18.
