Hernandez received an invite to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez is considered the Rays' top catching prospect and is putting together a solid campaign at the plate with High-A Charlotte. The 21-year-old is slashing .264/.298/.404 with 17 extra-base hits (10 doubles, two triples, five home runs) and 32 RBI across 55 games with the Stone Crabs during what is his first season at the High-A level.

