Hernandez has been added to the Rays' taxi squad that will go on the team's 10-game road trip that begins Monday in Boston, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The young backstop will serve as an emergency option behind Mike Zunino and Michael Perez during that stretch, with veteran catcher Kevan Smith having been designated for assignment Sunday. Hernandez has yet to play above High-A ball, but he looked good during summer camp with some impressive home runs in intrasquad games. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports manager Kevin Cash is aware Hernandez would be making a big leap if called upon, but he believes the 22-year-old is prepared for the challenge. "We've got a lot of positive vibes on Ronaldo," Cash said. "Not sure if this is the most ideal situation for him right now to be put in that position, but either way you're always concerned about your depth, especially at that position."