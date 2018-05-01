Rays' Ronaldo Hernandez: Hitting above .300 at Low-A
Hernandez is hitting .305/.364/.390 with a 10:5 K:BB in 66 plate appearances with Low-A Bowling Green. He is 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts.
Hernandez is one of the top all-around catching prospects in the minors, as he comfortably projects to be a quality defender while also offering the upside of a .300 hitter with a little pop. He has continued to make contact at an excellent clip while adjusting to Low-A pitching for the first time. There will likely be an adjustment period forthcoming, but Hernandez's stock will continue to climb for now.
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...