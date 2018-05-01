Rays' Ronaldo Hernandez: Hitting above .300 at Low-A

Hernandez is hitting .305/.364/.390 with a 10:5 K:BB in 66 plate appearances with Low-A Bowling Green. He is 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts.

Hernandez is one of the top all-around catching prospects in the minors, as he comfortably projects to be a quality defender while also offering the upside of a .300 hitter with a little pop. He has continued to make contact at an excellent clip while adjusting to Low-A pitching for the first time. There will likely be an adjustment period forthcoming, but Hernandez's stock will continue to climb for now.

