Hernandez was named to the Rays' 40-man postseason player pool Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is considered the Rays' top catching prospect and has gotten valuable experience at both the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte and various taxi squad stints this season. The inclusion on the 40-man playoff pool still leaves Hernandez with almost no chance of seeing any game action outside of a rash of injuries ahead of him, but it's another opportunity for the backstop of the future to spend time around the big-league club.
