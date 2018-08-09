Rays' Ronaldo Hernandez: Pacing Midwest League with 18 home runs

Hernandez leads the Midwest League with 18 home runs in 374 plate appearances this season.

This would be an impressive feat for any catching prospect in a full-season league, given that he plays less often than players at other positions. It is particularly impressive considering Hernandez is also hitting for a high average (.287) and not striking out much (15.5 percent strikeout rate) in his full-season debut. He has one of the best arms among minor-league catchers, and is expected to be able to stick at the position long term. Hernandez has emerged this season as one of the best catching prospects in the game. He is on track to reach the big leagues around 2021.

