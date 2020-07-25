Although Hernandez did not make it onto the Opening Day roster, he impressed during the latter stages of summer camp and could be an option at the big-league level later in the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old backstop has never played above the High-A level, but he's demonstrated some impressive pop over his first three minor-league stops with 101 extra-base hits (61 doubles, five triples, 35 home runs) across 266 games. He also showed plenty against big-league arms as camp wound down, with Toribio reporting Hernandez slugged a double and single off Ryan Yarbrough in Monday's intrasquad scrimmage and then followed it up with a towering homer off Trevor Richards and RBI double against Shane McClanahan the following day. The Rays are currently set behind the dish with Mike Zunino, Michael Perez and Kevan Smith, but if Hernandez continues to show well at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte, it appears he may have an outside chance at making the leap all the way up to the major-league squad.