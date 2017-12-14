Rays' Ruben Alaniz: Agrees to terms with Rays
Alaniz signed a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training with Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Alaniz split his time pretty evenly this past year between Triple-A and Double-A in the Tigers' system. During 36 innings on the mound for Triple-A Toledo, the right-hander posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.78 WHIP with a 40:21 K:BB. He will likely start out the 2018 campaign in Triple-A Durham, but will provide organizational depth for the Rays' bullpen.
