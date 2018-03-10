Alaniz was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Maureen Mullen of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander had received an invite to spring training upon signing a minor-league deal in December. Alaniz saw action in three exhibitions overall, firing a pair of scoreless innings and recording a strikeout. He's slated to likely begin the season at Triple-A Durham after generating a 4.25 ERA and 40:21 K:BB over 36 innings at the same level with Toledo in the Tigers' system in 2017.