Rays' Ruben Cardenas: Dealt to Tampa Bay

Cardenas was traded from the Indians to the Rays on Sunday in exchange for Christian Arroyo and Hunter Wood, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This trade allows the Rays to take a flier on a low-level outfielder with interesting tools while also opening up some 40-man roster spots in the short term. Cardenas, a 16th-round draft pick in 2018, turns 22 in October, so his .284/.343/.475 slash line with 10 home runs and nine steals (on 16 attempts) at Low-A is not all that impressive when factoring in age and level. However, the fact that he clearly has some power and speed and the fact that the Rays targeted him in this deal makes him someone worth tracking when he faces more advanced pitching.