LaMarre signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre operated primarily with Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019, hitting .311/.380/.477 with nine home runs and 19 RBI over 112 games. He'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, and he could serve in a reserve role on the major-league roster at some point next season even after a disappointing stint in the majors last year.