Play

LaMarre was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre joined the Rays on a minor-league deal and was in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, so it's not a major surprise he was unable to crack the Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old spent most of 2019 at Triple-A and had a .857 slash line with nine home runs in 112 games, though he also appeared in 14 games down the stretch for the Twins before being outrighted off the 40-man roster in October.

More News
Our Latest Stories