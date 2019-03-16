Rays' Ryan Merritt: Shipped to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Merritt to their minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Merritt pitched exclusively at Triple-A Columbus in the Indians organization in 2018, compiling a 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 52:2 K:BB in 71.1 innings. That impeccable control was reason enough for the Rays to bring Merritt aboard this winter on a minor-league deal, but he never had much hope of securing an Opening Day role with the big club. Look for him to begin the season at Triple-A Durham.
