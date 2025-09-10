Pepiot was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the White Sox due to fatigue, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Pepiot has gone three consecutive starts (15 innings) without giving up an earned run and has conceded just two hits and six walks while striking out 15 batters in that span. He'll need a few days before he takes the mound again, however, and the Rays haven't specified how much extra rest he will require. Tampa Bay will instead lean on its bullpen Wednesday and send out Griffin Jax to record the first few outs.