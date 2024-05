Pepiot was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets after being struck in the left leg by a comebacker, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sunreports.

The right-hander was hit by a line drive that came off the bat at 107 mph, which ended his day during the third inning. Pepiot finished with three runs allowed on three hits and a walk over two innings. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, leaving the 26-year-old's availability for his next turn through the rotation up in the air.