Pepiot (7-9) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

The right-hander worked through four scoreless innings before Jo Adell got to him for three runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Tuesday's outing followed a rocky July for Pepiot, during which he posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 34 innings in six starts. While his season ERA sits at a respectable 3.77, the 27-year-old has already reached a career-high 136 innings, and a 4.58 FIP points to his July struggles potentially reflecting regression rather than bad luck.