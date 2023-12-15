Pepiot was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays along with Jonny DeLuca in exchange for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Pepiot missed most of the 2023 season with an oblique injury, though he ended the season healthy while handling a full starting workload. He also enjoyed plenty of success, maintaining a 2.14 ERA with a 38:5 K:BB across 42 innings. Pepiot should step into a top rotation spot with the Rays and will remain in a good position to succeed, moving from one strong organization to another.