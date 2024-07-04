Pepiot (4-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in four innings. He did not strike out a batter.

Pepiot made it through the first two innings unscathed, but the Royals got to him for two runs in the third on a couple of hits. He made quick work in the fourth but was replaced after throwing 87 pitches. The Rays offense mustered up just two runs, leaving Pepiot in line for the loss. His last win came back on June 4 against Miami. Pepiot also has never had less than two strikeouts, starting or relieving in any MLB game before having zero Wednesday. It was another short start for the 26-year-old, who hasn't reached six innings in each of his last four starts. Pepiot will take a 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 83:28 K:BB (75.2 IP) into a start against the Yankees next week.